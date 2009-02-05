Does Loving Christ Mean Quitting The Good Stuff?

The Passion of Christ Movement has come up with a new t-shirt line. That is, Christ lovers everywhere can now declare their purity through t-shirts with quippy statements like “Ex-Masturbator,” “Ex-Diva,” “Ex-Fornicator,” and others.

But the one that really kills me is “Ex-Homosexual.”

Say what?

Many people don’t believe that one is innately homosexual, and they can keep that idea to themselves, but the idea of wearing a shirt denouncing one’s sexual preference is, well. Laughable.

Anyway, I was raised to believe that Christ loved everyone. So I’ll stick with that notion and keep on fornicatin’ and partying with my gays til the cows come home. Amen.

