Check Out Diddy Counting His Stack

Does this turn you on?

Cause it definitely does nothing for me. Something about people counting stacks of money in public – when they’re not actually about to pay for anything – is really obnoxious to me. And when you’re a celebrity like Diddy, you know the cameras are on you (like they were at last night’s Knicks game), so you just look like even MORE of a d-bag pulling out your bills and pretending you’re casually sorting things out. A few pictures from last night’s game show that he clearly and deliberately labored over the task for a good couple minutes, all while being “totally oblivious” to the cameras in his face. Lame.

Or maybe that’s just me. What do you think?

