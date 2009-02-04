Can You Tell If He’s FAKING IT?

[From Shine]

In our piece, The Myth Of The Male Orgasm, we wrote about men who have trouble coming-it’s not as uncommon as you think. In fact, an AskMen survey found that 23% of guys have faked it at some point.

Women impersonate the O for various reasons; a common excuse is not wanting to hurt his feelings. AskMen says that guys do it for the same reason. “The prevailing opinion is that men should be able to climax whenever, wherever and under any circumstance,” which simply isn’t true. Your dude might have trouble peaking if he’s tired, stressed or drunk, or if he’s already climaxed that day. And if that’s the situation, he might fake it.

Of course, it’d be better to postpone sex or talk to your partner about why you’re not hitting the high note, but real life doesn’t always work the way it should. People will continue to fake orgasms, and for men who have never done it before, AskMen provides a handy guide. Ladies, here are some signs he might be faking it.

What are the top 4 ways to tell if he’s faking it? Find out here!

Also On HelloBeautiful: