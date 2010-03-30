CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Erykah Badu Can Get Naked, But Gaga Can’t?

Leave a comment

erykah-badu

I’m sure you all have seen Erykah Badu’s new video for the single entitled “Window Seat”. The song is lovely and the video shows Ms. Badu stripping down to her bare essentials. It is clear that Ms. Badu does not give a f**k. So far the responses have been positive. No one is saying that it was in poor taste or that it was at all inappropriate. In fact the critiques I have heard thus far are from the male audience members who were unaware that Ms. Badu was so shapely in the derriere department. Rewind to a few weeks ago when Lady Gaga and Beyonce released their video for the single “Telephone” and the response was and still is mixed. Some people thought it was creative while others felt that it was in poor taste, too sexual,  and that the two were simulating a lesbian relationship.  It was especially a big No-No for the “I’m a good girl until I turn into Sasha Fierce” Beyonce.

India Arie Strikes Back At Telephone Fans

India Arie Calls Telephone Vid Socially Irresponsible

Hmmm.. I want to play devil’s advocate. What makes someone like Erykah Badu entitled to stretch her creative layers to the peaks of nudity while Lady Gaga/ Beyonce are judged harshly when they venture too far off?  Mind you that I am not a big fan of any of the artists mentioned so I have no personal favorites. Is it because Erykah Badu is known for being “deep” and providing thought provoking music therefore she can get away with almost anything in her videos as long as their is a hidden message within the folds? While Beyonce and Lady Gaga are on the other end of the spectrum of music genres with their mostly Pop, top 100 radio friendly joints….. To Read The Rest Of This Article Go To YeahSheSaidIt

Beyonce , erykah badu , Lady Gaga

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
70th Annual Parsons Benefit
#BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close