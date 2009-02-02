Buena Beach: Episode 10 Offer She Can’t Refuse

Created by Diane Brown, Buena Beach is an online soap opera, giving up all the juicy details of some of the hottest guys and gals of Buena Beach, a small town in Southern California. Check back everyday for a new episode here on HelloBeautiful.com.

Veronica

“Tell me you love me.”

Here he goes again, pressing me for those three words he’ll never hear me say. Even if I did love him, even if I do love him…I’d never say it.

There’s a vibration in my pocket. “One second, hon.” Saved by the cell phone. I manage to untangle myself from his embrace and walk back towards his office. “Hello – it’s Veronica.”

“Hi, Veronica. This is Danny, from the City of Buena Beach.”

“Oh. Hi, how are you?”

“I’m doing fine. And you?”

“Can’t complain.” Ha! He’s probably calling me back for a second interview. I knew I aced my first one this week. And my low-cut blouse probably didn’t hurt either. Men are so predictable. That means I’ll have to cook up a few references.

“Well, good, good. Uh, Veronica, the reason I’m calling is…well, I’d like to offer you the Coordinator position.”

What? He’s offering the position to me? Just like that? That’s…that’s crazy. Wonderful, but crazy.

“Hello? Veronica?”

“Yes, I’m here.”

“Well, that is if you’re still interested.”

“Oh, definitely, yes. I’d be thrilled. Thank you.”

By this time, Brandon’s curiosity has gotten the best of him, and he’s made his way back with me. “I got the job,” I mouth to him. His eyes grow wide along with his grin, and he rushes over to hug me.

“Sure, sure. I can even start on Monday, if you’d like.”

“Well, I may have to take you up on that. You’re sure, now, are you?”

“Of course,” I tell him, with Brandon’s congratulatory lips on my shoulder.

“Alright. Come on in at 8:00.”

Before hanging up, I thank him again, then bounce on my toes. This is fantastic.

“I’m so proud of you, babe.” He kisses me again, pulling me in closer than I already was. “I guess that means you’re staying here with me, huh?”

Yah, I guess so. Three weeks ago, I came down with Brandon from San Francisco to help him move in and re-open the bicycle shop on the beach his late uncle left him. Before then, I’d never even been south of Fresno. My plan was to humor him in his offer to have us move in together, making up some excuse to go back up north. It’s not like I had a job or a cat or a home, really, that needed me to return. And then I get a call from my aunt about the job opening with the City. She’s the one who always used to say it’s not what you know but who you know. She was damn right because I don’t know crap about beaches or parks or coordinating things.

“Babe, I can’t believe we’re really moving in together. I mean, this is big, right?”

All I can do is smile, nodding my head.

“Then, we get married. We have some babies. We show them how to run the shop, and when we retire -”

“Whoa, whoa. Hold on. Really, Brandon. Retirement? I can’t even think past what I’m going to order for dinner tonight.”

He buries his head in the crook of my neck. I can feel his warm breath on my skin as he laughs. “I’m sorry, babe. You just don’t know how happy this all makes me. I mean, look how things are working out for us, you know?”

“It’s okay. It’s fine. But, please – promise me we’re going to take things slow, okay?”

The bell on the front door rings, so he gives me a final squeeze before heading up front to help his customer.

Well, the first order of business, I suppose, will be to fatten my wardrobe. Although I brought just about everything I had, it wasn’t much. In fact, the box of stuff still sitting in the closet floor of my friend’s apartment where I’d crashed the preceding couple of months can stay for all I care. I wouldn’t be surprised if she hadn’t already sent it on a one-way trip to the dumpster, thrilled to have me out of her place. I have a feeling her boyfriend and roommates hated having me on their couch night after night. I tried spending some time at Brandon’s, but 1) I didn’t want him to get the wrong idea, and 2) more than once, I’d spotted a mouse at his place. Hopefully, our new place is vermin free, and I won’t find him on one knee with any kind of ring in the next several years.

