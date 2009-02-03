First Lady Decorates With Pottery Barn

According to US Magazine, White House Designer Michael Smith will follow the Obamas’ “casual style” while “utilizing” affordable brands such as Pottery Barn and Anthropologie chosen by Michelle Obama.
Designer Michael Smith will mix the new pieces with those brought from the Obama family home in Chicago. Historic White House antiques will also be put to use: Malia Obama will do her homework on the desk used by Abraham Lincoln when he wrote the Emancipation Proclamation!
