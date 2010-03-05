CLOSE
Oprah Wants To Be Gabourey Sidibe’s Oscar Date

Gabourey Sidibe plans on bringing her mom as her date to the 2010 Academy Awards, but there is another person who’d definitely love to walk the red carpet with the “Precious” actress.

“Oprah called me and was like, ‘Hey girl, do you want to ride together?’ ” the 26-year-old Oscar contender told PEOPLE at Thursday’s third annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon.

“I was like, ‘I got it Oprah, calm down. I don’t want to show up with you. People will think we’re too cool.”

We wish Gabourey luck on Sunday.

Oscar veterans shower Gabourey Sidibe with advice

