Homemade Valentine Gifts For Your Man

If you’re like me and your significant other already has every toy or gadget know to mankind and you have no idea what to get him for Valentine’s Day, here are some cheap and inexpensive gifts that’s sure to make your other half happy.

Cook A Romantic Dinner

Instead of going out for dinner, stay in and cook dinner. This is much more meaningfully than shelling out a bunch of cash so a fancy waiter can top off your water glasses. It doesn’t have to be complicated either. A simple meal will be appreciated. But if you’ve got the cooking skill then now is the time to show them off!

Love Coupons

This may sound cheesy but it’s actually a great idea that can be a lot of fun! Simple write out some “love coupons” and give them to your Valentine. They could be coupons for “1 Movie Date” or “One Home-cooked Romantic Dinner”. Another one could be “One Romantic Evening in the Bedroom” if you get the idea. These ensure that you continue to enjoy special time together even after Valentine’s Day.

Prepare a Living Room Picnic

So February isn’t exactly picnic weather, so have one inside instead! Lay out a picnic blanket in the living room, preferably in front of a roaring fireplace, and enjoy each others’ company. Sip on a glass of wine and snack on picnic foods that have been carefully prepared. It will be quite the romantic evening.

Bake Valentine’s Day Cookies

It may seem like this idea has been done, but baking special Valentine’s Day treats never really goes out of style! Each year could be a different baked item. Cookies, cupcakes, cakes, squares, muffins and candy are just some of the ideas. It’s a treat that you put time and effort into so that it can be enjoyed together.

