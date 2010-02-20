5 Ways To Rock Spring’s Hottest Trend: Patterns

When it comes to prints, more is definitely more this season, not less – like the old saying goes. If designers like Nathan Jenden and DKNY have their way, you’ll be mixing and matching from head to toe. And we’re not just talking traditional florals, though there were plenty of pretty ones at Anna Sui. Also, Duro Olowu’s tribal motifs were engineered for maximum impact.

So, will YOU be rocking this Spring 2010 trend?

And since we all know that these designs won’t make it from the catwalk to the sidewalk without some adjustments, here are 5 tips on how to add pattern to your daily life.

Step 1.

Invest in some bold flower prints. Note: Color combinations can vary the impact of the same print. For instance, a black and white floral pattern can be sophisticated and understated, while the same pattern in bright green and yellow can be young and fresh.

Step 2.

Buy patterned dresses, which work well on most ages and body shapes, and are an easy way to ease this trend into your life. Silky wrap dresses with flowers, stripes and other prints can work well year-round.

Step 3.

Realize that investing in pieces with animal prints are a safe bet, as these are always in style and can make any outfit look fresh. Look for scarves, tops and pants with this on it.

Step 4.

Use patterns strategically to create the illusion of the body you wish you had. A bright print can accentuate your best features. If you have a small, toned upper half and larger hips and thighs, opt for patterns above the waist to call attention to this area, and go for darker pants or a skirt to balance yourself out.

Step 5.

Play it safe by adding patterns in your accessories, rather than your clothes. Look for patterned tights and leggings, patterned bracelets, print bags and necklaces with lots going on.

