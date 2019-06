Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jennifer Hudson was spotted arriving in Tampa last night. She’s scheduled to perform the National Anthem at Sunday’s big game.

We can’t wait to hear her sing again.

Also On HelloBeautiful: