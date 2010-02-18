11 Date Outfits, Straight From Fashion Week’s Runways!

New York Fashion Week offers up a goody bag of outfit options: Some work best for work and some are perfect for parties, but to make getting dressed totally stress-free this fall, check out these look-cute options to tuck away for your next hot date.

The Cool ‘n’ Casual Look

We took a very unscientific poll (OK, we asked six of our guy friends) and found that men love women who know how to kick back and relax. You’ll look cool, calm and collected—not to mention comfy.

The Embellished Shift Dress

The average office-y shift dress turns into a date-night look when it’s a dazzling geometric version. Tailored with a hint of sheen and a fancy graphic design, it’ll catch his eye instantly.

The LND (Little Nude Dress)

Pick a dress in a skin-tone-flattering shade like this neutral one to highlight your natural beauty. Skin-tone-matching shoes help, especially if they happen to come up in conversation: In our experience, nothing gets a guy’s attention like the word nude.

“Look At Me” Color

There’s nothing sexier than a confident woman—and few pieces give off the confident vibe better than a bright can’t-miss color. If major color isn’t your thing, incorporate shades of brightness here and there with bright-hued tights or a chunky scarf. A high-wattage smile is the perfect finishing touch and a definite date DO.

The Sexy Sheer Top

Most guys like a little something left to the imagination, and a sheer top/sexy black pants combo does just that. Exposing a little bit of skin while keeping the rest of the look classic is a surefire way to guarantee date No. 2.

