CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Most Popular Day For 1st Dates

Leave a comment

Be on the alert for a record number of sweaty palms and squirts of breath spray. Today is the most popular date for 1st dates.

A survey by a European dating site found that January 31st is the year’s number-one day for first dates. Researchers believe the reason for the rise in dates is sparked by factors including post-Christmas depression, those nagging friends and New Year’s resolutions to get out there and meet somebody. A survey by match.com suggested another possible motivator — pre-Valentine’s panic.

Popular Date Day , valentine's day

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close