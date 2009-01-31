Most Popular Day For 1st Dates

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Be on the alert for a record number of sweaty palms and squirts of breath spray. Today is the most popular date for 1st dates.

A survey by a European dating site found that January 31st is the year’s number-one day for first dates. Researchers believe the reason for the rise in dates is sparked by factors including post-Christmas depression, those nagging friends and New Year’s resolutions to get out there and meet somebody. A survey by match.com suggested another possible motivator — pre-Valentine’s panic.

