Most Popular Day For 1st Dates

Be on the alert for a record number of sweaty palms and squirts of breath spray. Today is the most popular date for 1st dates.
A survey by a European dating site found that January 31st is the year’s number-one day for first dates. Researchers believe the reason for the rise in dates is sparked by factors including post-Christmas depression, those nagging friends and New Year’s resolutions to get out there and meet somebody. A survey by match.com suggested another possible motivator — pre-Valentine’s panic.
