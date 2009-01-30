Mom of California 8 Has 6 Other Children

We recently told you about a woman who made history when she gave birth to Octuplets, well CBS News is reporting that the woman already has six other children, ages 7,6,5,3 and twin 2 year olds.
A CBS reporter for “The Early Show” visited the woman’s Los Angeles-area home and cites two unnamed acquaintance who said the woman has six kids .One of those acquaintances said that the mother lived with her parents and that two of her other children were twins.
I’m thinking this family is going to need a much bigger home.
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful