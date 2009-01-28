Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Ladies, if you buy yourself one beauty product this season, do yourself a favor and get this Urban Decay Primer Potion. Put this on before you apply your eyeshadow and your eye shadow is guaranteed to last all day. From work to the gym, your eyeshadow stays put.
Packaged in a precious, genie-like bottle, Eyeshadow Primer Potion is an ultra-sheer, totally nude eye base that glides on with the wave of a wand and then disappears instantly. It’s the ultimate eye prep for smoother, longer-lasting, crease-proof eyeshadow.
$16 at sephora.com.
