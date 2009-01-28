CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Leave a comment

Ladies, if you buy yourself one beauty product this season, do yourself a favor and get this Urban Decay Primer Potion. Put this on before you apply your eyeshadow and your eye shadow is guaranteed to last all day. From work to the gym, your eyeshadow stays put.

Packaged in a precious, genie-like bottle, Eyeshadow Primer Potion is an ultra-sheer, totally nude eye base that glides on with the wave of a wand and then disappears instantly. It’s the ultimate eye prep for smoother, longer-lasting, crease-proof eyeshadow.

$16 at sephora.com.

Eyeshadow Primer Potion , urban decay

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close