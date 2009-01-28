Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Ladies, if you buy yourself one beauty product this season, do yourself a favor and get this Urban Decay Primer Potion. Put this on before you apply your eyeshadow and your eye shadow is guaranteed to last all day. From work to the gym, your eyeshadow stays put.

Packaged in a precious, genie-like bottle, Eyeshadow Primer Potion is an ultra-sheer, totally nude eye base that glides on with the wave of a wand and then disappears instantly. It’s the ultimate eye prep for smoother, longer-lasting, crease-proof eyeshadow.

$16 at sephora.com.

Also On HelloBeautiful: