Mary J Blige & Andrea Bocelli To Sing Haiti Tribute At Grammys

Nine-time GRAMMY® winner Mary J. Blige and world-renowned pop tenor Andrea Bocelli will join forces and perform live together in a special fund-raising segment for Haiti relief on the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

This once-in-a-lifetime performance (audio and video) of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” will be made available for download at iTunes/target.com following the telecast, and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross, benefiting ongoing earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. This year marks the 40th anniversary of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” receiving GRAMMY Awards for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year, and the song will provide a moving tribute to the survivors of the tragic events in Haiti.

The music industry’s premier event will take place live on Sunday, Jan. 31, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network from 8 – 11:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

