Buena Beach: Episode 6 Cycling Sistah

As if my weekend wasn’t rough enough, I arrive at the office this morning to find a short list of candidates that Danny will be meeting with today about Calvin’s position. And, my name isn’t on the list, even after letting Danny know how suited I am for the job. It’s no surprise that the surnames of the three people listed are Spanish. I never wanted to believe that the man I report to could be racist, but I guess I was wrong. Jonathan has been warning me all along, but it’s not until I pick up the sheet for the eighth or ninth time this morning that I really start to believe it.

Besides, I don’t know how any of these people learned about the position since I never sent out the bulletin.

My phone rings. It’s the receptionist, telling me that a Veronica is here for her 9:30 interview with Danny.

“Thanks. I’ll come up to get her right now.”

It has to be because I’m black, right? What else could it be? I mean, maybe I don’t have a college degree. But I’ve proven myself over and over again. I’ve been dedicated and committed. I get to work on time and I’m a whiz with Word and Excel. It’s not like Calvin’s position is hard or anything.

But, perhaps Jonathan’s wrong. Danny hired Calvin, and Calvin is black.

Or perhaps that’s the problem. Danny probably assumes that if he replaces Calvin with another black person, there’ll be issues.

He could be right. But, if he hires this Veronica chick, or anyone else, there could be issues too. That’s just the risk you take.

“Good morning, Veronica.” I offer my hand to the petite woman sitting cross-legged in one of the uncomfortable green and gray chairs in the foyer. “Right this way.”

Now I know this girl, dressed so inappropriately for an interview, can’t be a better match for the job than I. Look at her – a poorly-made fake Louis Vuitton. Blue shoes with her cheap, wrinkled black suit. Hair that looks like it’s been teased since the eighth grade. Drag queen makeup. You’ve got to be kidding me.

“Do you have a copy of your résumé?”

“Oh…yes, one second.” She stops and pulls out a bright, busy folder one might find in the locker of a Buena Beach High pep squad member and hands me the document.

“Thanks. I’ll file this for Danny. We’re just down the hall a bit.”

“No problem. This is a lovely facility.”

“Yes, it is. Are you from around here?”

“No. Just moved from up north.”

Hmm. That’s interesting. “Really? So, how’d you hear about the position?”

“Oh. Well, Danny’s wife is a good friend of my aunt. She told him that I was looking for a job and, well, here I am.”

Figures. He has absolutely no spine when it comes to his wife. Shoot, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s the one who orchestrated Calvin’s firing in the first place.

“Well, here we are. Danny?” I call pleasantly, poking my head in his door. “Veronica is here to meet with you.”

He doesn’t look up from the papers on his desk. “Thanks, Diane. Please have her come on in.”

Yah, he knows he’s wrong. Can’t even look me in the eye. No wonder he keeps having all those anxiety attacks – it must be the guilt.

Whatever. He’s made it clear that I’m not in contention for the position. Tonight, I’ll ask Jonathan what I should do – sue, quit, go off. Something has to be done.

Glancing down at Veronica’s résumé sets me off even more. Experience – personal shopper, print model, interpreter? This is complete BS. Right now, I could use a strong drink, a cigarette, and a chance to trade sob stories with someone more dysfunctional than I.

Well, at 9:30 in the morning, two of the three will have to do. “Hey, Sandy. Wanna go for a smoke?”

Sandy, all dolled up for a change, swivels away from her computer. “Can’t. I have to go make a run for Mario.”

“Oh. Alright. You wanna have lunch later?”

“Uhh, well, I may have to go to a meeting with Mario.”

Damn, if that boy doesn’t use the heck out of her. Danny, thank goodness, rarely drags me to all of his useless, boring meetings. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mario has her accompany him to the bathroom to wipe his ass.

“Alright. Well, I’ll see you later.”

Fine. So I have to hang out near the planter by myself. No big deal. My half-sister Jina didn’t live with us, so I grew up an only child – I’m used to doing things solo.

But when I make it outside, I find that my planter is not alone. A guy, who could easily be mistaken for a Hollywood leading man or an NBA starting point guard, is there, puffing on a newly lit cigarette.

“Need a light?” he asks. Friendly, isn’t he. And sort of strawberry cream cheese pie delicious.

“Sure.”

“My name’s Brandon.”

“Diane.”

“Nice to meet you. You work here?”

I nod as I take my first long drag. Damn, this guy is gorgeous. “I’m employed here. Don’t know how much work I do…but I’m employed here.” It’s not really true, but small talk is all about exaggeration. Besides, the comment gets a smile out of him.

“I know what you mean. I just started working a few doors down. The bicycle shop.” I look over my shoulder and take in the little store. I never really noticed it before, but I may have to check out a ten-speed or a cruiser in the near future. “I love what I do so much, it doesn’t even seem like work.”

“That must be nice – loving what you do.”

“It’s more than nice. That’s life, man. There’s nothing more satisfying than understanding your purpose and living it. So now that I’ve got the shop, it’s all about love and family and children.”

O-kay. TMI – I mean, this is our first smoke together.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. A little deep for a Monday morning, right?”

Possibly, but maybe it’s a little endearing. I mean, how many brothers out there are so passionate about bikes?

I’m on my second cigarette and just hearing about Brandon’s new dog – a Labrador Retriever named Chuck – when I notice a polished, slick woman marching up the walkway from the parking lot in dark stilettos. Must be Danny’s 10:00 – Elizabeth Garcia. I stamp out my cigarette in the dirt and pull out my lip gloss for a quick touch-up. “Well, it’s been nice meeting you, Brandon. Maybe I’ll bump into you again.”

“Definitely. And, come by any time – I’ll give you a complimentary bike rental. As many as you want, okay?” he says with a wink.

Deal. Oh, it’s harmless. A little flirting never killed anyone, did it? I’m sure Jonathan does his fair share when he gets the chance. Besides, as the old cliché goes, what he doesn’t know won’t hurt him.

