Dare To Go Bare

(from clutchmagonline.com)

Have you ever wanted to cheat and look like you’re not wearing makeup, when in-fact you are?

The folks at clutchmagonline.com has a breakdown on how to achieve the look. This look works with all skin tones and can be tweaked to look natural or totally glam.

Here are some tips:

* If you use foundation, try one of the mineral ones out, MAC Mineralize Satin Finish is brilliant. Or if you use cream or stick foundation make sure you sheer it out with a sponge and apply some loose powder with a brush so you don’t look cakey.

* Next, select a blush shade that is extremely neutral. The trick is to get a shimmer or more like a glow…like you were lit from within. Some of the new mineral blushes and bronzers are great for that effect. Some great choices are NARS powder blush in LoveJoy or Oasis. For darker skintones, try MAC Blush in Blunt or Raizin or their new Mineralize Blush in LoveJoy. Place the blush on the apples of your cheeks, on your eyelids, nose and chin.

