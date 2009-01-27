Critic Of Michelle’s Dress Gets Death Threats

After criticizing the First Lady for not wearing an African-American designer during any of the inaugural festivities, the co-founder of Black Artists Association, Amnau Eele has received death threats.
According to WWD, Black Artists Association co-founder Amnau Eele has received death threats in response to her public criticism of Michelle Obama for not wearing an African-American designer to the inauguration.
She told the magazine, “We don’t represent designers, we represent painters. We spoke up for black designers because we felt it was the right thing to do.”
Eele is planning a forum on African-American designers and their careers in New York next month.
