Khloe Kardashian’s new husband Lamar Odom is in a very giving mood. He recently signed over half of the 4 million dollar mansion he purchased last year to Khloe.

According to tmz.com, according to the prenup, Lamar has the right to keep the home in his name alone. We think by Lamar making this move, this marriage just may be for real.

Welcome to the neighborhood Khloe & Lamar

