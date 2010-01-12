VIDEO: Pepa’s Date’s Jheri Juice Sets Hair Ablaze

For those of you who missed the season premiere episode of “Let’s Talk About Pep”, here is the best scene of last night’s episode.
We’re sure we weren’t the only ones hollering when we saw Pepa’s date’s texturized hair catching fire.
Watch the video:
Finally a reality show that we just may end up watching and loving.
TRAILER: VH1’s “Let’s Talk About Pep”
And while we’re talking reality show, check out episode 1 of Fantasia’s reality show “Fantasia For Real”
