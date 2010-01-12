VIDEO: Pepa’s Date’s Jheri Juice Sets Hair Ablaze

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

For those of you who missed the season premiere episode of “Let’s Talk About Pep”, here is the best scene of last night’s episode.

We’re sure we weren’t the only ones hollering when we saw Pepa’s date’s texturized hair catching fire.

Watch the video:

Finally a reality show that we just may end up watching and loving.

TRAILER: VH1’s “Let’s Talk About Pep”

And while we’re talking reality show, check out episode 1 of Fantasia’s reality show “Fantasia For Real”