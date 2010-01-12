Zoe Saldana Is Avon’s Latest Face For Fragrance

From People: HB beauty Zoe Saldana, 31, has been named the newest face of an Avon fragrance, Eternal Magic, debuting in April.

The fragrance “takes inspiration from the rare Princess Monaco Rose,” according to an Avon release.

“It means so much to me to be associated with a company that shares my values and believes in empowering women,” says the actress, who is now best known for kicking butt as Na’vi warrior princess Neytiri in Avatar.

In her first major endorsement deal since James Cameron’s blockbuster grossed a billion dollars, Saldana will also be featured in the company’s brochure as a face of Avon’s color cosmetics collection (no word on whether that includes ‘Pandora blue’!). Geralyn Breig, Senior Vice President and President of Avon North America, says of Saldana, “We are thrilled to have Zoe as the spokesperson for Eternal Magic. Every woman wants to be unforgettable and Zoe perfectly embodies that feeling. She’s a rising star in Hollywood — and has built a strong reputation for playing empowering characters that leave a lasting impression.”

TRAILER: Zoe Saldana & An All-Star Black Cast In “Death At A Funeral”

PASS OR FAIL? Kim Kardashian’s Fragrance Ad

PASS OR FAIL? Beyonce’s “Heat” Fragrance Commercial