Queen Latifah Bags Book Deal

Queen Latifah and Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, are teaming up to publish an inspirational book by Latifah.

The book, not yet titled, is slated for publication in spring 2010. Latifah also has an album called “Persona” that is scheduled to be released in April of 2009.

