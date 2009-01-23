CLOSE
Home

Queen Latifah Bags Book Deal

Leave a comment

Queen Latifah and Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, are teaming up to publish an inspirational book by Latifah.

The book, not yet titled, is slated for publication in spring 2010.  Latifah also has an album called “Persona” that is scheduled to be released in April of 2009.

Author , Book Deal , Queen Latifah

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close