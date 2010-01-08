UPDATE: H+M To Stop Destroying + Discarding Clothes

UPDATE: It was revealed by the New York Times this past week that mega clothing retailers like H&M and Walmart were in the habit of destroying and disposing of excess, or overstocked clothing at two separate New York City locations.

Since then, a spokesperson for H&M has released a statement, promising to ban the practice in the future. According to the New York Times,

“It will not happen again,” said Nicole Christie, a spokeswoman for H & M in New York. “We are committed 100 percent to make sure this practice is not happening anywhere else, as it is not our standard practice.” Ms. Christie said it was H & M’s policy to donate unworn clothing to charitable groups. She said that she did not know why the store on 34th Street was slashing the clothes, and that the company was checking to make sure that none of its other stores were doing so. A Wal-Mart spokeswoman, Melissa Hill, said she had been unable to learn why new clothing with the store’s tags had been destroyed, but added that the company typically donated or recycled such items.

It is still unfathomable why H&M would have made the decision to destroy and discard of its overstocked merchandise in the first place, but acknowledging the irresponsible nature of their actions seems to be a step in the right direction. Hopefully Walmart will stop using ignorance as an excuse, and follow suit.

