Mo’Nique’s Stylist Is Killed By Husband

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Maureen Allaben, the spunky set stylist for comedian Mo’Nique’s talk show was killed by her husband who stuffed her body in the trunk of his vehicle and drove around with it for 2 days.

After killing his wife, Dennis Allaben drove from the couple’s home in Tucker to Virginia and told his relatives there on Monday about the murder. Allaben dropped off the couple’s two children at the relatives home before returning to the Atlanta area. It isn’t clear if the children were aware their mother’s body was in the trunk.

The AJC reports that Allaben walked into the Clayton County Police Headquarters on Tuesday and turned himself in.

“He just showed up at [Clayton County] police headquarters and said he’d killed his wife,” Police Chief William O’Brien said.

Police recovered 43-year-old Maureen Allaben’s body, which had been wrapped up, from her husband’s blue Ford pickup. Dennis Allaben, 46, who tested underground storage tanks, is now in custody at the DeKalb jail and charged with murder.

SMH!!

