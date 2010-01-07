ShoeDazzle: The Shoe Lover’s (Affordable) Paradise

Calling all shoe lovers! There is a new site in town that caters directly to all of your fabulous footwear needs.

ShoeDazzle is a new website providing fab-shoe enthusiasts with the flyest footwear, at a great price! Every shoe available on the site cost only $40.00!

The site was founded by Kim Kardashian, a true-blue fashionista, and features many designer inspired shoes at a fraction of the price. The sight provides an interactive experience, as it gauges your style via short (but accurate) quizzes. Once your style category is identified, the site suggests shoes that are appropriate and appealing for your individual style. Once you become a member, monthly selections are made for you by the sites expert stylists, and you can even choose to have them shipped to you automatically. The best part is, shipping is free!

Hot shoes selected to fit your individual style, by seasoned experts, and sent to you for only $40.00? What more can a girl ask for?

Check out the website here to become a Shoedazzle member, or just check out the offerings.

V Mag Asks: Thick Or Thin Models, Which Do You Prefer?

Check out this gallery to see a few of the cute shoes available at Shoedazzle.

Also, check out this gallery of celebs with the hottest shoe game:

VIDEO: Naomi Campbell Was A Child Actress?

Gwen Devoe: The Mastermind Behind Full Figured Fashion Week!

2010 Trend: How To Rock A Fierce Ponytail