WTF? “I’m Not Racist, But I Don’t Wanna Go To A Black Sweaty Club”

What, white people don’t perspire?

“Bad Girls Club” cast member Kate stuck her foot in her mouth not once, not twice, but three times on a recent episode of the TV show when she announced, outloud and in front of her Black roommates when trying to make their nightly plans, that she wasn’t racist, but she just didn’t want to go to “black, sweaty club.”

(If you’re not familiar with “The Bad Girls Club,” it’s a reality show, produced by the same people behind ”The Real World,” that airs on the Oxygen Network. The show follows seven women with a number of mental, anger, personal and psychological problems as they live together for four months.)

