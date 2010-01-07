Shaq’s Accuser Groupie Past Revealed!

The woman who is suing Shaq for harassment has had major issues with at least two other of her NBA jumpoffs in the past.

According to tmz.com here’s what went down:

According to several police reports, Vanessa Lopez has had serious legal run-ins with Denver Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West — during the same time period she claims she was secretly hooking up with Shaq. Back in 2006, Delonte West — then with the Boston Celtics — called security on Lopez, claiming she refused to leave his Orlando hotel room. Police were called to the room — where Lopez, according to the police report, then accused West of making unwanted sexual advances toward her. West acknowledged that he had slept with Lopez in the past — but claimed he never hit on her that night. West said Lopez tried to seduce him — but he rejected her because he had another woman coming over. Police ultimately removed Lopez from the premises. Lopez’s run-in with Kenyon Martin went down in 2007 — when the NBA star’s business manager called police, claiming Lopez somehow got hold of Martin’s credit card. According to the police report, the manager claimed Lopez blew hundreds of dollars — minimum — without Martin’s permission. It’s unclear if criminal charges were ever filed against Lopez for that incident.

