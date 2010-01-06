Butt Pads Have Gone Mainstream With “Booty Pop”

Its official. The big booty craze has reached mainstream America. Some brilliant company is capitalizing on the junk-in-the-trunk hysteria via “Booty Pop;” padded underwear that are supposed to enhance the lacking derriere. The obnoxious commercials for this product are soon to be running on a cable station near you, making big booties just about as accessible as Chia Pets, Snuggies and Sham Wows.

So ladies, are you into it? Will you be booty popping?

Check out the Booty Pop ad below:

