PASS OR FAIL? Kim Kardashian’s Fragrance Ad

Since Kim Kardashian first broke the news that she’d be creating a signature scent a-year-and-a-half ago, the reality star has kept us guessing about exactly what the fragrance would be like. But she’s finally unveiled a sizzling new campaign for the eponymous scent developed with Lighthouse Beauty.

Dressed in retro lingerie and a marabou coat, Kim swings from a circle that mirrors the smoky bottle, in an image that plays up her signature sex appeal. The scent itself mixes notes that were chosen to reflect aspects of her personality, with jasmine, tuberose and gardenia evoking her femininity and tonka bean and sandalwood suggesting an even softer side. For the time being, however, you can look — but not smell. The scent, which will range in price from $16 for a .33-oz. rollerball to $65 for a 3.4-oz. spray, won’t launch until February, exclusively at Sephora.

So, PASS or FAIL?

And whose fragrance ad is hotter, hers or Beyonce’s?

