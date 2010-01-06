WTF: Little Girl Assassin Shoots ‘Em Up In Movie

This has to be one of the most violent movie that features a kid that I have ever seen…

Early word on “Kick-Ass” is that it features the slickest dialogue, action and costumes of any film in recent memory. And now this just-released trailer, which focuses solely on Hit Girl (played by 12-year-old Chloe Moretz), promises to introduce the new decade’s first formidable female character.

Take a look and tell us what you think:

