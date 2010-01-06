VIDEO: “Our Family Wedding” Movie Trailer

The trailer for “Our Family Wedding” just hit the internet.

Described as “a clash-of-cultures comedy,” chaos ensues when a young, African-American medical resident (Lance Gross) proposes marriage to his Latina girlfriend (America Ferrera), who happens to be pregnant with his child, and both families (one headed by Forest Whitaker, and the other by Carlos Mencia) argue over wedding plans.

The film co-stars Regina King, Charlie Murphy, Lance Gross, Taye Diggs, Anna Maria Horsford and others.

