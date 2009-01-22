CLOSE
Is Alicia Keys A Homewrecker?

Seems like Alicia Keys is indeed a homewrecker.  So says singer MaShonda, who recently confirmed Keys was responsible for breaking up her marriage to producer Swizz Beats.

According to MaShonda, who recently aired the dirt on Shade 45’s Lip Service Radio with Angela Yee, she saw a change in Swizz Beats behavior which resulted in her looking through his receipts. She realized that the receipts matched up with the time frame he was on tour with Alicia and that’s when she started suspecting that he was cheating on her.

Folks need to take note of Mr & Mrs Obama’s love for each other and follow their lead.

