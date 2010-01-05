VIDEO: Mike Tyson Loses It At LAX

Mike Tyson had a run-in with a photog at LAX earlier this month and it may have exposed a lapse in security at one of the biggest airports in the world.

Sources tell TMZ, Tyson’s fight with the pap was not recorded by any camera other the one the photog had — not a security camera, nothing. You’d think at an airport as highly-trafficked as LAX you couldn’t go anywhere without being caught on video — with the exception of the bathroom, of course.

