2010 Trend: Grey Is The New Black

When Jay-Z declared that for 2009 “all black everything” was the way to go, he was only echoing the sentiments of the style taste-makers that have made black into a permanent fixture in fashion. While the sleek sophistication that black exudes can never be outdone, there is a would-be contender on the 2010 fashion radar. Grey is emerging as one of the hottest colors this season. Round out the remainder of this winter by turning up the gradients of your ‘all black everything’ by a few degrees and going Grey.

Here are ELLE Magazine‘s choices for the hottest items available in Grey this season.

Here are Hello Beautiful‘s fabulous, recession friendly alternatives!

Read below the gallery for were to buy info:

Not Rated Saba Island Bootie – $65

Grey snake effect pumps – $29

Grey Suede Ruched Mid Calf Boot * $29 –

Steve Madden Denvur – Gray suede – $160

Fendi grey contrast trim suede platform peep toe pumps – $52

One Shoulder Tinsel Sweater – $15

Grey Padlock Shoulder Bag – $24

Military Leatherette Jacket – $33

Knitted Pleat Shoulder Dress – $80

Shirred Shimmer Dress – $22.80

Inverted Pyramid Trim Jacket -$24.80

Vintage Frayed Skinny Jeans -$26.90

