Dating Website Kicks The ‘Fatties’ Off

When your name is Beautifulpeople.com, I guess that you have a standard to uphold, therefore we should not be shocked because this site’s members voted to kick 5,000 people off because they gained weight during the holiday season. OMG, as if big girls don’t have it hard enough when trying to date!

The dating site describes itself as being for the ‘exclusively beautiful community’ while selling the image of being an elite social networking site according to the Free Press.com

The founder, Robert Hintze released a statement “as a business we mourn the loss of any member, but the fact reminds that our members demand that a high standard of beauty be upheld. Letting fatties roam the site is a direct threat to our business model and the very concept to which BeautifulPeople.com was founded according to The New York Daily News.

Apparently he’s not familiar with the term, “big and beautiful.” Is that fair? Let us know what you think.

Check out these big and beautiful celebs: