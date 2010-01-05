Which B2K Member Was Arrested For Domestic Violence?

Former B2K member Jarell Damonte Houston aka J-Boog (third from left in photo) has been arrested due to domestic violence related charges.

Boog, reportedly arrested at his Los Angeles home yesterday late afternoon, has thus far been cited with ‘corporal punishment on a spouse’. He was also named in outstanding warrants stemming from driving offenses, with bail set at $66,354, according to jail records.

While details surrounding the arrest are limited at this time, neighbors, speaking with TMZ, reportedly heard screaming in the home early Monday, later spotting a reported six to seven police squad cars before Boog was arrested.

The former B2K star is rumored to have been living with the mother of his two children at the time.

Since the 2004 disbandment of B2K, J-Boog has been relatively quiet, making occasional appearances with Lil Fizz, also of B2K.

