Keyshia Cole Is Engaged

UPDATE:

We just found out that Keyshia’s boyfriend Daniel Gibson actually popped the question in New York and not Houston as previously reported. YBF.com got the exclusive from the jeweler:

First, the previously released statement that the engagement took place in Houston, Texas is FALSE. It actually went down in Cleveland New Years Eve at midnight. Daniel reached out to Jason for a FABULOUS ring 10 days before the proposal. He had a very specific look in mind for the design. Jason immediately flew out for a private meeting with Daniel and they spent over an hour working on the perfect design for Keyshia. He was particular about the style of the ring and after seeing it personally, I think that he really went in! The Jason of Beverly Hills team rushed the order and Jason personally hand delivered the ring to Daniel just hours before the proposal. It was meant to be a huge surprise and Daniel pulled it off seamlessly.

R&B singer Keyshia Cole got engaged to her boyfriend Daniel “Boobie” Gibson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to mediatakeout.com, here’s what took place:

Here’s what we have CONFIRMED!!! According to our very credible source, Keyshia was staying a Daniel’s family home in Houston for New Years. And shortly after the clock struck 12:00 for the new year, Daniel got down on one knee, and gave Keyshia a 10 carat FLAWLESS diamond engagement ring (retail value is about 800 STACKS). MediaTakeOut.com’s insider claims that Keyshia was taken by surprise by everything. She immediately said YES and broke down and started crying tears of joy. The insider explained, “Keyshia loves Daniel, and know she wants to be married – but she didn’t want to pressure him. I’m so happy for both of them, they’re perfect for each other.”

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

