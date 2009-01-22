Supermodel: Michelle Obama To Cover Vogue?

Though most know her as our new First Lady, it’s not just her social status that might make Michelle Obama Vogue‘s new cover girl – she’s also one of the most fashionable First Gals we’ve seen in years!

Says the Huffington Post,

Speaking of the new administration, it appears Vogue has finally landed First Lady Michelle Obama for a cover — and it could be out in the next few weeks. Thank Obama’s hairdresser for confirming the news: Frederic Fekkai stylist Johnny Wright this week inked a deal with television production company 44 Blue, which produces reality shows such as Style Network’s “Split Ends.” The news reports on the deal said Wright “has styled the First Lady’s coif for the Democratic National Convention, her upcoming appearance on the cover of Vogue magazine and other occasions.” Really? An e-mail to Wright’s publicist went unreturned. A Vogue spokesman stayed on script about whether Michelle Obama will make a cover appearance, saying simply, “We’re very interested in working with the First Lady.”

Do you think Michelle deserves a spot on the cover of the most popular high-fashion glossy in the world? Let us know! That would definitely be one Vogue issue we’re framing.

