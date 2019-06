For all of you die hard fashionistas out there, January 2010 has a few of your favorite things in store: the newest issue of ELLE Italy, haute couture, and a black supermodel by the name of Liya Kebede on the cover. What a way to kick off the year in fashion!

Check out the photos of Liya in all her fierceness below:

Teyana Taylor & Teairra Mari’s New Photoshoot

PASS OR FAIL: Mag Photoshops Model’s Pregnant Belly