Rihanna To Release Book, Will You Buy It?

Rihanna has written, or has hired someone to ghostwrite, her very first book. Amazon has released details regarding “Rihanna: The Last Girl On Earth” and it is set for a June 29th release date and will be published by Rizzoli New York for $38.19.

Internet sources are reporting that this will be a “tell-all,” but we don’t believe it. After all, it is listed as having contributions by Simon Henwood, who designed her “Rated R” logo and has been working with her as an art director for her album, videos, and upcoming tour. So we’re imagining the 144 pages will be filled with lots of photos and little text.

