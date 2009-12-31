GIRLFIGHT: Kid Sister vs. Nicki Minaj

It looks like there may be jealousy brewing between Chicago rapper Kid Sister and Nicki Minaj.

During a recent interview with honeymag.com, Chicago MC Kid Sister, posed the inquiry on whether or not critics take the Young Money queen seriously:

“I think Nicki Minaj is awesome. She has a cute little look but my thing is do people take her seriously?” Kid Sister asked the publication. “I’m not being funny. I’m just asking a question. That whole thing like I want more cheese, lots and lots of cheese, do people make fun of her?”

This isn’t the first time that Minaj has been thrown shade by other female emcees. Lil Mama weighed in on the Queens-bred rapper’s sexed up persona:

“What she represents, I don’t represent,” Mama said in an interview. “As the voice of the young people, Lil Mama, I focus on bringing up young girls to respect their bodies, respect [themselves] do it up.”

