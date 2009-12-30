Is Naomi Campbell Filing For Bankruptcy?

She might have a Russian billionaire for a boyfriend, but we’re hearing that Naomi Campbell is going broke.

The YBF reported that Naomi’s close associates had lunch with a group of publicists this past Saturday and that the group was overheard complaining about how busy they will be after the new year…because Naomi will file for bankruptcy.

If there’s one thing Naomi knows how to do other than rip a runway, it’s stay in the tabloids for often being in trouble.

She better hold on to that money man of hers for as long as she can.

