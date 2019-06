Recession? What recession? It’s reported that Ciara is headed to the country of Kazakhstan to do a New Year’s performance for a cool $2 million dollars. The singer’s management team has been twittering getting the word out about the tour. They are headed to Kazakhstan today, and then Ciara’s off to Moscow.

Nice work if you can get it!!

