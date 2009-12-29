Has Chris Brown Finally Replaced RiRi?

A picture has surfaced of Chris Brown, shirtless and in bed, with a nameless female, pretty enough to be a video chick (if that means anything these days). We’re happy to see that he’s entering 2010 with a smile on his face and a girl on his arm, not by having more meltdowns on Twitter or by promoting pathetic sappy slideshows of he and his ex.

