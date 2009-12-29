VIDEO: Bey’s “Heat” Fragrance Commercial

Beyoncé’s first fragrance, Heat, doesn’t arrive in stores until February, but the singer has disclosed some details.

She took inspiration for the fragrance’s name from previous tours, explaining, “A lot of my performances have had fire involved, so we thought ‘Heat.’ Also, red is one of my favorite colors, as is gold.”

The singer looked to the past for the bottle’s design. “I wanted something with an antique yet modern feeling,” she said. “Even with my wardrobe, I always try to find things that have a little bit of something vintage, yet still timeless and classic.”

Beyoncé, who has been the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s True Star and Giorgio Armani’s Emporio Diamonds fragrances, said it was the first time she started from scratch on a project. “Everything, from the bottle design to the name and the ideas for the commercials–that’s me. When I commit to something, I do it 100 percent,” she said.

Heat, with top notes of red vanilla orchid, magnolia, neroli and blush peach, will include eaux de parfum in three sizes, as well as a sparkling body lotion, priced between $39-$59.

