Rihanna Must Cover Up For Abu Dhabi NYE Gig

Rihanna has been given strict guidelines regarding her upcoming New Year’s Eve performance in Abu Dhabi later this week. Accordiing to aceshowbiz.com, the singer, who is being paid $500, 000 to perform at Emirates Palace to ring in the new year, has been warned to wear conservative ensembles to avoid offending the Islamic community. Earlier this year, Beyonce canceled the Malaysian leg of her ‘I Am…Yours’ tour because of such restrictions.

