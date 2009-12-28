Tiger Spends Holidays With Mistress #1

Damn, Tiger has no shame whatsoever!!

I’m hearing that shamed golfer Tiger Woods spent the holidays canoodling with the mistress who started it all, Rachel Uchitel in Palm Beach this weekend.

Sources say that Tiger and Rachel attended a huge bash at a private mansion yesterday, where they were seen holding hands and mingling with the three hundred guests. They were also seen together Saturday night at the Everglades Club.

SMH!!!

