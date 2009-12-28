The Dream On Christina Milian,R.Kelly & 2010

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Check out this interview with The Dream, where he talks about his new role at Island Def Jam Music Group, R.Kelly vs. Trey Songz, his creative approach when writing records for various artists as well as his wedding to Christina Milian.
Are The Dream & Jermaine Dupri beefing?
Take a look at The Dream and his bride below:
Christina Milian nervous about having baby girl