The Dream On Christina Milian,R.Kelly & 2010

Check out this interview with The Dream, where he talks about his new role at Island Def Jam Music Group, R.Kelly vs. Trey Songz, his creative approach when writing records for various artists as well as his wedding to Christina Milian.

Take a look at The Dream and his bride below:

2010 , The Dream. Christina Milian

