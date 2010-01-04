Did Rihanna Spend NYE With New Man?

We may be right about this one!

Things are seriously starting to heat up for Rihanna and baseball player Matt Kemp. In fact, the Oklahoma-native, 25, followed the singer, 21, to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, where she performed at the Emirates Palace on New Years Eve. See the pics below:

RUMOR: Is Rihanna Dating Baseball Player Matt Kemp?

Every time I turn around, there is a rumor that Rihanna is dating someone new. But this time around, I think this one could be true. According to sportscracklepop.com, the “Hard” singer was spotted two days in a row with baseball player Matt Kemp and we are not mad at that!!!

Kemp plays for the LA Dodgers and was seen with Rihanna shopping at Saks in Los Angeles. Matt also appeared in LeToya Luckett’s video “She Ain’t Got.“

The night before the shopping trip, Rihanna and Matt were spotted at a comedy club.

