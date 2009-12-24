What’s The Worst Christmas Present You Ever Recieved?

We just found a story where 50 Cent told us about the WORST Christmas present that he got! Check out what he had to say:

‘My Aunt Sylvia gave me a shirt that had been worn before. ‘It was dirty around the collar. I put it at the bottom of a pile of stuff, thinking to myself, ‘I’m never going to wear that’. But, hey, it’s the thought that counts.’

So now we need to know WHATS THE WORST CHRISTMAS PRESENT YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED?

